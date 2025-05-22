Fuelling Saudi Arabia's Visual Communication Boom: Inside The 2025 Edition Of Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo

We are proud to bring the second edition of Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo and the inaugural edition of the co-located Saudi Paper & Packaging Expo to Riyadh as the largest event for signage, labelling, paper and packaging industries in the Middle East. Since its launch, the event has grown significantly to meet the demand of a rapidly evolving signage sector in the Kingdom. The addition of the new event creates a comprehensive platform that showcases the full value chain from digital, graphics, printing and signage to sustainable packaging and labelling innovations.

With a bigger exhibition space and over 150 exhibitors from more than 15 countries, the 2025 edition offers opportunities for buyers to connect directly with suppliers, manufacturers and solution providers in Saudi Arabia's booming signage, labelling and packaging industries, supporting the country's Vision 2030 for economic diversification and sustainability regulations. The event also supports the region's broader ambitions by encouraging knowledge exchange, promoting local production capabilities and enabling new commercial partnerships.

Visitors this year discover a wide range of solutions tailored to the Kingdom's rapidly growing sectors, including retail, healthcare, entertainment and more. With Saudi Arabia's signage market projected to reach $492 million by 2027 (Source: 360iResearch), the demand for high-quality, future-ready visual communication tools has never been greater.

From procurement professionals to systems integrators and business owners, the expo provides direct access to the latest digital signage systems, labelling solutions and printing technologies that can help meet the growing market and evolving consumer needs. Attendees can also gain valuable insights through live demos, engage with new products and services as well as get a know-how of systems and solutions that would help them make informed decisions for upcoming projects and future investments, all aligned with the Kingdom's broader Vision 2030 goals.

The 2025 edition is much bigger than the size of its launch year and delivers a dynamic and interactive exhibition floor. Visitors can expect to engage with more than 150 leading brands such as CMYK, Ace Packaging, Desert Sign Arabia, Saudi Foam Trays Manufacturing and more, highlighting key segments, including sustainable printing, interactive displays, labelling systems and recyclable paper and packaging.

Building on the positive response from last year, live demonstrations play a major role. Additionally, features such as car wrapping and the debut of Label It, a fast-paced labelling competition offer hands-on experiences and tailored networking opportunities beyond traditional exhibitions. The event highlights eco-friendly and automated solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support sustainability goals in the Kingdom, providing a practical and focused environment for sourcing equipment, scouting trends and exploring new partnerships to achieve strategic objectives.

Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo and Saudi Paper & Packaging Expo facilitate the growth of the domestic signage and printing sector supporting the Kingdom's economic diversification strategies under Vision 2030. The events connect international solution providers with local manufacturers, distributors and end-users seeking to localize supply chains and expand their services.

Additionally, the event spotlights innovations in sustainable printing, recyclable packaging and energy-efficient signage systems, all aligning with the country's long-term environmental goals. Some of our exhibitors, including Digital Star Machinery & Equipments, WellCare Trading Company, Gulf Season Trading, among others, are highlighting solutions specific to sustainable printing, recyclable packaging and energy-efficient systems. As Vision 2030 accelerates investments in smart cities, retail infrastructure and tourism destinations, the technologies on display at the expo help businesses meet modern design and communication standards while lowering their environmental footprint.

Sustainability is one of the key pillars of this year's event. Across both signage and packaging segments, exhibitors unveil products designed with resource efficiency, recyclability and circular economy principles in mind. With a key focus on paper recycling and waste equipment, the product sectors highlight a shift toward greener, smarter production.

We're also seeing a noticeable shift towards digital signage systems that reduce material usage and extend product lifecycle value, an important step for businesses aiming to move away from traditional print-heavy methods. This reflects a broader industry trend toward environmentally conscious and cost-efficient solutions. Exhibitors such as Caravan and Alyanabie Company for Advertising Manufacturing, Gulf Sparrows Trading Company – BlueRhine and National Signage Industrial Company for Energy efficient are responding to this demand by showcasing technologies that combine sustainability with long-term performance, helping businesses stay aligned with evolving regulations and customer expectations.

The 80% expansion of Saudi Signage & Labelling Expo in 2025 is a direct reflection of the strong demand from both exhibitors and buyers in the Kingdom. As part of dmg events' broader commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's industrial development, this growth demonstrates our ability to identify emerging market needs and deliver industry-specific platforms that unlock value for all participants.

Our team has been active in Saudi Arabia for over a decade, launching and growing events across construction, infrastructure, water, signage and packaging. This extensive experience allows us to tailor each event to the local context, build meaningful business relationships and work closely with industry associations like the Global Signage Alliance, which brings valuable knowledge and digital expertise to our show. The expanded edition of the event not only raises the bar for quality and scale but also reaffirms our long-term investment in the Kingdom's B2B events' landscape.

