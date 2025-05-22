Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Badminton Tourney Concludes At GCW M.A. Road

2025-05-22 02:03:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The 6th edition of the Inter-college Badminton Rolling Trophy (2025) organised by Govt. College for Women, M. A. Road, Srinagar concluded on May 21, 2025 with Govt. College for Women, Nawakadal clinching the coveted trophy.

The tournament, organised by the colleges Physical Education Department commenced on May 5, and brought together talented players from various colleges, showcasing their skills and sportsmanship on the court.

The final match was played between the host college and Govt. College for Women, Nawakadal. Both teams displayed exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the match, keeping the spectators thoroughly engaged. After an intense and competitive showdown, it was GCW Nawakadal that emerged victorious, winning the match with 2-0 margin.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Principals of both the participating colleges, who distributed trophies and medals among the players.

In her address, Principal of the host college, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Farooq lauded the efforts of the players and emphasized the importance of promoting sportsmanship, physical fitness, and team spirit through such tournaments.

She said the college has been organizing various sports events quite regularly. We have also been constantly upgrading the colleges sports infrastructure to provide best possible facilities for students, she said.

Prof. Yasmeen said the college has been collaborating with various associations to inculcate sports culture among the students especially the female players. Many of our students have brought laurels by winning various inter-college tournaments and we continue to produce more and more talented sportspersons, she added.

Prof. Yasmeen said the college has been collaborating with various associations to inculcate sports culture among the students especially the female players. Many of our students have brought laurels by winning various inter-college tournaments and we continue to produce more and more talented sportspersons, she added.

Pertinently, at the inaugural function held on May 5, Registrar, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Syed Wilayat Hussain Rizvi was the Chief Guest while Sports Secretary of the university, Dr. Munir Ahmad Mir was the Guest of Honour. Both the guests appreciated the efforts of the host college in promoting holistic development.

