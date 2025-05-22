403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:18 AM EST - Formation Metals Inc. : Announced plans for executing a 20,000 metre multi-phase drill program at its flagship N2 Gold Project in Quebec, an advanced gold project with a global historic resource of ~870,000 ounces: 18 Mt grading 1.4 g/t Au (~809,000 oz Au) across four zones (A, East, RJ-East, and Central) 2,3 and 243 Kt grading 7.82 g/t Au (~61,000 oz Au) across the RJ zone2,4. The first 5,000 metres of the drill program is fully funded and is intended to commence this summer. The drill program is designed to focus on discovery drilling at new high-potential targets along the mineralization strikes at the "A", "RJ" and "Central" zones in the northern part of the property in order to discover new auriferous trends and unlock new zones of gold mineralization. The program will also focus on high-priority infilling and expansion targets in these zones to significantly enhance the project resource base through the recent exploration permit. Formation Metals Inc. shares C are trading unchanged at $0.36.
