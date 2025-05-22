Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-22 01:37:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:17 AM EST - Yellow Pages Limited : Today announced the purchase of group annuity contracts from BMO Life Assurance Company that will facilitate the transfer of approximately $210 million of its defined benefit pension plan obligations, and related assets for certain retirees and beneficiaries. Yellow Pages Limited shares T.Y are trading down #0.04 at $11.45.

