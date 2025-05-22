403
Nervgen, Sprott Climb To 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> NervGen Pharma Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.60 Wednesday. NervGen announced that topline results from the chronic cohort of the ongoing Phase 1b/2a study of NVG-291 will be presented as an oral presentation at the 52nd American Spinal Injury Association Annual Scientific Meeting being held June 2-4, in Scottsdale, AZ.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $79.53 Wednesday. Sprott today announced that, effective June 23, the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) will include an allocation to physical copper. This change will make COPP the only ETF to provide exposure to physical copper and the only ETF to provide pure-play exposure to large-, mid- and small-cap copper miners.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.80 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.17 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.92 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Almadex Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.10 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.10 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.92 Wednesday. No news stories today.
King Global Ventures Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $3.92 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.88 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Century Lithium Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Montage Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Millennial Potash Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 Wednesday. No news stories today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.82 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Rackla Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Rupert Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.06 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.01 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Soma Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Thesis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Thor Explorations Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Vista Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.72 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.71 Wednesday. No news stories today.
