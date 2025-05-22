Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Himanta Slams Deputy Lop Over Pakistan Visit Row | 'National Duty Vs Secret Trips'


2025-05-22 01:36:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the Deputy LoP, saying leaders like Modi, Advani, and Jaswant Singh always informed the nation before foreign visits. He emphasized that official trips include delegations and are fully documented. Sarma questioned the comparison with secret Pakistan visits, asking, 'Does that mean he went too?' His remarks underline the difference between national duty and undisclosed, unofficial travel.

