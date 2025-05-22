Astrology Tips: What Not To See First Thing In The Morning

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Did you know there are certain things you shouldn't see first thing in the morning? Seeing some things can cause trouble all day long.

According to astrology, how we start our morning determines the course of our day. Learn what to avoid seeing upon waking.Seeing a stopped clock is considered a bad omen, symbolizing stagnation and hindering progress.Looking in the mirror before washing your face can attract negative energy.Leaving dirty dishes overnight and seeing them in the morning attracts financial difficulties.Seeing cleaning tools first thing in the morning can invite negative energy and bad omens.Focus on positive images and practices like meditation and yoga for a good day.