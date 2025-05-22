Banks To Be Closed On Multiple Days In June, Check State-Wise Holiday List

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Banks will be closed for multiple days in June, in addition to regular Saturday and Sunday closures. Find out which days are designated as bank holidays.Several bank holidays are scheduled for June, in addition to Sundays. These closures are due to various occasions. Let's review the list of holidays.In June, besides Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, banks will be closed for several other days. Customers should be aware of these dates to avoid any inconvenience. Let's find out which days are holidays.

Banks will be closed on Saturday, June 7, for Eid. All banks in this state will also be closed. Consequently, with June 8 being a Sunday, banks will be closed for two consecutive days, June 7 and 8.

Additionally, Rath Yatra falls on Friday, June 27. The 28 is the fourth Saturday, and the 29 is Sunday, resulting in three consecutive bank holidays.

However, on Friday, June 27, banks will only be closed in the state of Odisha. No announcement has been made for this state yet. Furthermore, the center has announced that banks will be closed in Telangana on June 29 and in Mizoram on June 30.