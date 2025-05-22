Banks To Be Closed On Multiple Days In June, Check State-Wise Holiday List
Banks will be closed on Saturday, June 7, for Eid. All banks in this state will also be closed. Consequently, with June 8 being a Sunday, banks will be closed for two consecutive days, June 7 and 8.
Additionally, Rath Yatra falls on Friday, June 27. The 28 is the fourth Saturday, and the 29 is Sunday, resulting in three consecutive bank holidays.
However, on Friday, June 27, banks will only be closed in the state of Odisha. No announcement has been made for this state yet. Furthermore, the center has announced that banks will be closed in Telangana on June 29 and in Mizoram on June 30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment