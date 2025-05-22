Andhra Pradesh To End Doorstep Ration Delivery From June 1; All You Need To Know

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to discontinue its doorstep ration delivery system, reverting to distribution through fair price shops starting June 1.

From June 1st, ration goods will be distributed solely through fair price shops, replacing the current mobile delivery system. The government has decided to discontinue the Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) introduced by the previous administration. Ration card holders will now receive their supplies through fair price shops.Since taking office, the current government has wanted to eliminate the MDU vehicle system started by the previous government. Civil Supplies Minister Natendla Manohar criticized the mobile delivery vehicles, stating that while they were introduced under the "ration at doorstep" initiative, they had effectively become "street ration vehicles." He expressed the view that the MDU vehicles did not provide any real benefit to the public and instead became a financial burden on the government.The government had previously sought public opinion on whether to continue ration distribution through fair price shops or MDU vehicles. The feedback received from ration card holders appeared mixed, indicating differing viewpoints among the public.Addressing the issue during an event in Tenali, Guntur district on Saturday, Minister Natendla Manohar responded to a question raised by a woman. She complained that she was unable to be at home when the MDU vehicle arrived and couldn't receive her ration items as it didn't return. In response, Manohar stated that a decision on whether to continue or discontinue the mobile ration delivery (MDU) vehicles would be taken within two days. Following this, information emerged that a cabinet meeting decided to stop the direct distribution of ration goods from June 1.