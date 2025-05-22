Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For THESE Places

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) People in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are urged to be vigilant as heavy rains are predicted to continue for the next few days. The IMD has issued a warning, and toll-free numbers have been set up for emergency assistance Rain Alert: With summer not yet over, rains have begun across the country. Heavy rains are expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 22 and 23. A trough in the Bay of Bengal and a circulation in the Arabian Sea are contributing to the rainfall.Andhra Pradesh weather forecast for Thursday and Friday predicts rain in several districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected. Light showers are also anticipated in other districts on Friday.In light of the heavy rainfall, the government has issued an alert. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. Toll-free numbers 1070, 112, and 18004250101 have been set up for emergency assistance.Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Telangana. People are advised to be cautious due to the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds.CM Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to be prepared for heavy rainfall. He advised relocating people from low-lying areas and ensuring the safety of farmers' crops.
