403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dayabaddha by Naihati Bratyajan: A Gripping Stage Saga of Duty, Dilemma & Devotion, Directed by Aritra Banerjee
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 20th May 2025: The 31st staging of Dayabaddha (Bound by Duty) by Naihati Bratyajan, directed by Aritra Banerjee, was successfully held on 20th May at Madhusudan Mancha to a packed auditorium. The emotionally charged and socially resonant production captivated audiences and was lauded by numerous dignitaries, intellectuals, and cultural stalwarts who graced the event with their esteemed presence.
Dayabaddha offers a profound philosophical reflection on the essence of relationships, particularly fatherhood, questioning whether biological ties are the only valid foundation of love and responsibility. The play delves deep into themes of duty, morality, and the expectations society places on individuals, challenging the audience to reconsider the traditional image of a father figure.
Veteran actor Partha Bhowmick delivered a moving and layered performance as the father, embodying the complexities of love and duty with quiet strength and emotional depth. Debjani Singha, portraying the mother, also drew heartfelt appreciation for her compelling presence on stage.
The production’s emotional impact was heightened by Debashis R’y’s immersive stage design and the evocative soundscape crafted by Samir Sarkar, adding further texture to the already powerful narrative.
The evening was enriched by the gracious presence of several distinguished guests and celebrated figures from various walks of life. Among the esteemed attendees were Mr. Raj Chakraborty, MLA of the Barrackpore Constituency and a renowned director and producer, and Ms. Subhashree Ganguly, a leading actress of Indian cinema.
Adding to the grandeur of the occasion were prominent academicians, acclaimed artists, respected authors, senior journalists, and notable public personalities, all of whom lent their presence to this remarkable cultural gathering.
This ’asn’t merely a theatrical perfo—mance—it became a powerful evening of reflection and dialogue. With Dayabaddha, Naihati Bratyajan once again reaffirmed its commitment to thought-provoking theatre that engages deeply with contemporary social concerns and moral questions.
Dayabaddha offers a profound philosophical reflection on the essence of relationships, particularly fatherhood, questioning whether biological ties are the only valid foundation of love and responsibility. The play delves deep into themes of duty, morality, and the expectations society places on individuals, challenging the audience to reconsider the traditional image of a father figure.
Veteran actor Partha Bhowmick delivered a moving and layered performance as the father, embodying the complexities of love and duty with quiet strength and emotional depth. Debjani Singha, portraying the mother, also drew heartfelt appreciation for her compelling presence on stage.
The production’s emotional impact was heightened by Debashis R’y’s immersive stage design and the evocative soundscape crafted by Samir Sarkar, adding further texture to the already powerful narrative.
The evening was enriched by the gracious presence of several distinguished guests and celebrated figures from various walks of life. Among the esteemed attendees were Mr. Raj Chakraborty, MLA of the Barrackpore Constituency and a renowned director and producer, and Ms. Subhashree Ganguly, a leading actress of Indian cinema.
Adding to the grandeur of the occasion were prominent academicians, acclaimed artists, respected authors, senior journalists, and notable public personalities, all of whom lent their presence to this remarkable cultural gathering.
This ’asn’t merely a theatrical perfo—mance—it became a powerful evening of reflection and dialogue. With Dayabaddha, Naihati Bratyajan once again reaffirmed its commitment to thought-provoking theatre that engages deeply with contemporary social concerns and moral questions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment