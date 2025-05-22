403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Chancellor Says Ukraine War Won’t End Quickly
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Wednesday that there is presently "no signs" suggesting a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
This remark came following a recent phone conversation between U.S. Leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, according to media coverage, did not lead to any meaningful development in the peace negotiations.
Speaking in Berlin, Merz remarked that "There are currently no signs that this war will end quickly", conveying his growing apprehension about the unfolding situation.
He expressed unease over the ongoing conflict and the potential instability it could bring in the near future—possibly stretching over the next several days, weeks, or even months, as reported by a Munich-based newspaper.
Merz underlined the urgency of sending a clear signal from Germany indicating its increased commitment to collaborating more closely with its European allies.
Additionally, he stressed the significance of maintaining cooperation with American counterparts "wherever possible," reinforcing the importance of transatlantic unity.
The chancellor noted that all diplomatic measures are currently being pursued in hopes of moving the Ukraine conflict toward a resolution.
He pointed out that Germany must assume an "active, supportive, and strong" role in these peace efforts, emphasizing the country's responsibility in promoting diplomatic progress.
Responding to Pope Leo XIV’s offer to mediate the dispute, Merz expressed optimism for productive dialogue between the opposing sides, hoping that such mediation might contribute to de-escalating the ongoing war.
This remark came following a recent phone conversation between U.S. Leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, according to media coverage, did not lead to any meaningful development in the peace negotiations.
Speaking in Berlin, Merz remarked that "There are currently no signs that this war will end quickly", conveying his growing apprehension about the unfolding situation.
He expressed unease over the ongoing conflict and the potential instability it could bring in the near future—possibly stretching over the next several days, weeks, or even months, as reported by a Munich-based newspaper.
Merz underlined the urgency of sending a clear signal from Germany indicating its increased commitment to collaborating more closely with its European allies.
Additionally, he stressed the significance of maintaining cooperation with American counterparts "wherever possible," reinforcing the importance of transatlantic unity.
The chancellor noted that all diplomatic measures are currently being pursued in hopes of moving the Ukraine conflict toward a resolution.
He pointed out that Germany must assume an "active, supportive, and strong" role in these peace efforts, emphasizing the country's responsibility in promoting diplomatic progress.
Responding to Pope Leo XIV’s offer to mediate the dispute, Merz expressed optimism for productive dialogue between the opposing sides, hoping that such mediation might contribute to de-escalating the ongoing war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment