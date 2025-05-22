403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Officially Accepts Jet from Qatar
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly received a Boeing 747 aircraft as a donation from the State of Qatar, according to American news outlets on Wednesday.
The information was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Department of Defense.
The U.S. Air Force has been instructed to explore ways to promptly enhance the plane so it can be utilized as a prospective replacement for Air Force One, designated for Leader Donald Trump.
Chief Pentagon representative Sean Parnell stated, “The secretary of defense (Pete Hegseth) has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” emphasizing that the process adhered to all national guidelines.
Parnell added that the Department of Defense "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States."
This indicates that thorough evaluations will be conducted to make sure the plane meets all security and operational needs.
When asked to comment on the Pentagon's acceptance of the aircraft, President Trump acknowledged the contribution, telling reporters at the White House that Qatar is "giving the United States Air Force a jet, okay, and it’s a great thing."
This suggests his approval and appreciation for the gesture, which he framed as beneficial to the U.S. military.
During a meeting in the Oval Office with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump became visibly irritated when an NBC journalist posed a question unrelated to the current discussion. Reacting strongly, Trump replied, “You know, you ought to get out of here. What does this have to do with the Qatari jet?”
He went on to criticize the journalist, accusing NBC of diverting attention from more significant matters.
Trump concluded by saying, “You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough. But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing.”
This incident reflects both the administration’s enthusiasm for the aircraft donation and President Trump’s contentious dynamic with segments of the press.
The information was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Department of Defense.
The U.S. Air Force has been instructed to explore ways to promptly enhance the plane so it can be utilized as a prospective replacement for Air Force One, designated for Leader Donald Trump.
Chief Pentagon representative Sean Parnell stated, “The secretary of defense (Pete Hegseth) has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” emphasizing that the process adhered to all national guidelines.
Parnell added that the Department of Defense "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States."
This indicates that thorough evaluations will be conducted to make sure the plane meets all security and operational needs.
When asked to comment on the Pentagon's acceptance of the aircraft, President Trump acknowledged the contribution, telling reporters at the White House that Qatar is "giving the United States Air Force a jet, okay, and it’s a great thing."
This suggests his approval and appreciation for the gesture, which he framed as beneficial to the U.S. military.
During a meeting in the Oval Office with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump became visibly irritated when an NBC journalist posed a question unrelated to the current discussion. Reacting strongly, Trump replied, “You know, you ought to get out of here. What does this have to do with the Qatari jet?”
He went on to criticize the journalist, accusing NBC of diverting attention from more significant matters.
Trump concluded by saying, “You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough. But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing.”
This incident reflects both the administration’s enthusiasm for the aircraft donation and President Trump’s contentious dynamic with segments of the press.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment