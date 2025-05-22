Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look A 'Tribute' To Operation Sindoor, 'Perfect Culture Ambassador,' Netizens Say

MENAFN - Live Mint) An ivory saree, a tissue drape, and rubies wrapped around her neck - but what truly caught everyone's eye in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first Cannes appearance this year was the bold streak of red sindoor in her hair. Just as India begins sending delegations to 33 countries to talk about Operation Sindoor - launched after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 - Aishwarya showed up as the“perfect cultural ambassador”, wearing her identity with pride on one of the biggest global stages, netizens claimed.

The sindoor did more than make a style statement. The vermillion, traditionally worn by married Hindu women, also seemed to put a lid on all the buzzing divorce rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan over the past few months.

Her much-awaited Cannes look was crafted by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The saree, a handwoven Kadwa Banarasi handloom in ivory, was minimal yet elegant - allowing the sindoor to shine. She paired it with a delicate handwoven tissue drape and stunning high jewellery from Manish Malhotra Jewellery. The necklace, rich with over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds set in 18k gold, made a striking impression - as did the bold statement ring on her finger.

Netizens celebrate Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look: 'Nod to Operation Sindoor'

Her saree look, complete with bold sindoor, has been hailed by many as a powerful cultural statement - and, according to fans, a subtle tribute to Operation Sindoor.

Comments like“Grace is power. And when a woman wears her culture with pride, she doesn't just walk she REIGNS” and“Queen is here” flooded social media, with Indian fans appreciating the former Miss World for bringing elegance and patriotism to the global stage.

Fans say her outfit and makeup choices weren't random

Another fan praised her look, saying:“I'm super late to Aishwarya Rai's Cannes moment, and I'm in love with her saree slay. After 23 years, her Cannes saree comeback is everything. Her bold sindoor, representing India's spirit with a nod to Operation Sindoor.”

Someone else chimed in with:“I'm so proud of Aishwarya Rai. Regardless of all the hate, she showed up as strong and as beautiful as ever. That too wearing sindoor in the midst of Operation Sindoor.”

Another fan added:“Her putting sindoor at Cannes is a clear tribute to the success of Operation Sindoor. A true patriot & representing Bhartiya Nari in true senses.”

Another added:“Perfect cultural ambassador.”

And finally, one more comment summed up what many felt:“Aishwarya Rai has given the biggest shoutout and support to Operating Sindoor by donning Sindoor for her highly anticipated Cannes appearance which is far more impactful and iconic than simply posting about the mission on a insta story.”