Disproportionate Assets: ACB Registers Case Against FCS & CA Storekeeper In Sopore

A statement issued to Kashmir Observer, reads that a verification conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau into the allegations of raising of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, In-charge Storekeeper in FCS & CA department S/o Abdul Rashid Bhat R/o Tarzoo Sopore, at present Sidiq Colony Noorabad By-pass Sopore, District Baramulla revealed that accused was appointed as Depot Assistant in CAPD Department in the year 1998 & while being posted as In-Charge Store Keeper in various places in district Baramulla during the period 01.01.2008 to 31.12.2016 has accumulated various assets in the shape of immovable or moveable properties in his own name as well as in the name of his family members .

“The assets or expenditures include,

Purchased 01 kanal of land falling under survey No. 204 situated at Estate Ranbir Garh Pratap Garh, Mirgund in the year 2008. Purchased 01 Kanal of Land falling under survey No. 3099/1264 min and 3097/1265 situated at NoorabadBy-pass, Estate Nowpora Kalan Sopore in the year 2010. Purchased 07 marlas of land (Plot No. 240 A in Bay 04, size 38' x 50') situated at Rakh Arath Housing Colony, Bemina Srinagar in the year 2014. Constructed double storey residential house at Rakhi Arth Housing Colony Bemina Srinagar on the above purchased land during 2014 to 2016. Purchased Maruti-800 bearing registration No. JK05B-6670 from Jamkash Vehicleades Chinnad, Sangrama Baramulla in the year 2013. Purchased Scooty (Aviator) bearing Registration No. JK05D-4662 from JK Stationers, M.A Road Srinagar in the year 2013,” the statement reads.

Beside this, the verification conducted also revealed that said storekeeper during check period there were huge cash deposits in his Bank accounts as well as in the bank accounts of his family members, which is subject matter of further investigations.

“The verification conducted further revealed that the value of assets acquired and the expenditure incurred by suspect public servant during the check period were disproportionate to his known legal sources of income for which he could not satisfactorily account for, accordingly after culmination of probe in verification instant case was registered and investigations were set into motion,” it reads.

“Immediately after registration of the case search warrants were obtained from Hon'ble Anti-Corruption court Baramulla and searches were conducted at different places belonging to accused person during which various incriminating material pertaining to the investigations of the case was recovered and seized in presence of magistrates,” the statement reads, adding that further investigations are going on.

