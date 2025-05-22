All-Party Delegation Pays Floral Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi In Tokyo

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, May 22 (IANS) Members of the all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha began their visit to Japan by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Edogawa, Tokyo.

The delegation, including, Jha, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, arrived in Tokyo on Thursday morning, marking the start of India's massive diplomatic outreach on 'Operation Sindoor.'

Taking to X, Jha posted, "Commenced our visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji at Edogawa, Tokyo. This statue, unveiled by EAM S. Jaishankar in July 2024, stands as a symbol of peace and the enduring India–Japan friendship."

"Honouring Bapu here in Japan reaffirms our shared commitment to his timeless principles of non-violence and harmony," he added.

This global campaign on Operation Sindoor will expose Pakistan's role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

Upon their arrival, the leaders were welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George.

Additionally, the delegation was also briefed by Ambassador Sibi George, who outlined the strategic roadmap for engagements with Japanese leadership and civil society.

In a post on X, Aparajita Sarangi wrote, "Started off with briefing of the Delegation by Indian Ambassador to Japan at the Indian Embassy here. Also, we went to Edogawa in Tokyo and offered floral tributes before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi."

The visit focuses on rallying support for India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

"India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated.

This unprecedented global campaign is being coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It involves seven high-level delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament, former ministers, diplomats, and senior political leaders, travelling to 33 countries between May 21 and June 5.

While Jha's team covers East and Southeast Asia, MP Shrikant Shinde leads another group to the UAE, Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Simultaneously, DMK leader Kanimozhi's delegation is visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

The campaign's primary objective is to present a unified Indian front against terrorism and internationally isolate Pakistan by highlighting its consistent support for terror networks.

The MPs will engage with foreign governments, legislators, media, civil society, Indian diaspora, and international institutions, including the UN.

They will present evidence of Pakistan's backing of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and its continued sheltering of globally designated terrorists.

The initiative represents one of India's strongest and most cohesive foreign outreach efforts in recent years, aimed at building international consensus against state-sponsored terrorism.