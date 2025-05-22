403
Swiss Military Announces Q4 Results Consolidated PAT Jumps 21%, EBITDA Up By 29%
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21 May 2025: Swiss Military Consumer Goods Limited today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, reporting strong growth across key financial metrics.
For Q4 FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of INR 5,914.44 lakh, representing a 9.35% increase compared to INR 5,408.89 in Q4FY24. EBITDA for Q4 FY25 stood at INR 425.59 lakh, showing a significant growth of 29.47% over Q4 FY24's INR 328.72 lakh. The company's profit after tax (PAT) is INR 287.20 lakh, up 21.07% from INR 237.21 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
For the full fiscal year FY2025, Swiss Military Consumer Goods achieved consolidated revenue of INR 21,833.91 lakh, marking a robust 16.19% growth over FY24's INR 18,791.54 lakh. The company's EBITDA increased by 11.62% to INR 1,280.61 lakh compared to INR 1,147.27 lakh in FY24. The annual PAT rose to INR 877.07 lakh, representing a 5.06% increase from INR 834.85 lakh in the previous fiscal year.
Speaking on the company performance, Mr. Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military said,“The financial year 2024-25 has been a transformative period for Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. Our robust performance, with significant growth in both revenue and profitability, underscores the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and operational excellence. These results reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market expansion, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to our stakeholders.
We have made significant strides in strengthening our market presence and introducing consumer-focused products that bridge the gap between aspiration and affordability. As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling new heights, driving innovation, and ensuring that our offerings continue to resonate with the evolving needs of our customers. The strong foundation we have built positions us to embrace future challenges and opportunities with confidence.”
The company has maintained its growth trajectory quarter-over-quarter as well, with Q4 FY25 revenue increasing by 3.31% and EBITDA growing by an impressive 29% compared to Q3 FY25. This consistent performance underscores the company's strong market position and effective execution of its business strategy.
About Swiss Military
Swiss Military is a global lifestyle brand that has been championing innovation and accessibility for over four decades. Operating across 26 countries, the brand offers more than 1,900 premium products spanning Travel Gear, Electronics and Small Consumer Appliances reflecting utility, reliability, quality, and sustainability.
In India, the brand combines Swiss precision with market-specific innovation to deliver premium products at accessible prices. Led by Chairman Mr. Ashok Sawhney and Managing Director Mr. Anuj Sawhney, the brand has built a strong retail presence with over 4,000 touch points across major metropolitan areas and expanding into tier 2 and 3 cities. The brand's footprint extends across New Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Southern India.
