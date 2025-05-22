Silicon Labs Unveils First Series 3 Socs, Powering The Next Wave Of Iot Breakthroughs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SiXG301 and SiXG302, Silicon Labs' first wireless SoC families at the 22 nm process node, deliver breakthroughs in compute, power efficiency, integration and security

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs, the leading innovator in low-power wireless solutions, today announced the first products of its Series 3 portfolio with the introduction of two new wireless SoC families built at the advanced 22 nanometer (nm) process node: the SiXG301 and SiXG302. These highly integrated solutions represent a significant leap forward in compute power, integration, security, and energy efficiency, addressing the growing demands of both line-powered and battery-powered IoT devices.

As smart devices grow more sophisticated and compact, the need for powerful, secure, and highly integrated wireless solutions has never been greater. The new Series 3 SoCs deliver on this promise with advanced processing capabilities, flexible memory options, best-in-class security, and streamlined external component integration. Silicon Labs' Series 1, Series 2 , and Series 3 platforms will continue to complement one another in the market and address the full breadth of IoT applications.

The new Series 3 families of SoCs include:



SiXG301: Optimized for Line-Powered Applications

Purpose-built for line-powered smart devices, the SiXG301 includes an integrated LED pre-driver and offers an ideal solution for advanced LED smart lighting and smart home products, supporting Bluetooth , Zigbee , and Thread with support for Matter . Built with high Flash and RAM overhead of 4 MB and 512 kB, respectively, the SiXG301 helps future-proof customer designs as the requirements for Matter and other more demanding IoT applications continue to grow. This SoC enables concurrent multi-protocol operation for Zigbee, Bluetooth and Matter over Thread networks at the same time, which helps simplify manufacturing SKUs, reduce costs, save board space for additional device integrations, and improve consumer usability. Already in production with select customers, the SiXG301 is slated for general availability in Q3 2025. SiXG302: Designed for Battery-Powered Efficiency

Expanding Series 3 to battery-powered applications, the upcoming SiXG302 will deliver groundbreaking energy efficiency without sacrificing performance. Featuring Silicon Labs' advanced power architecture, the SiXG302 is designed to use only 15 μA/MHz active current, 30% lower than competitive devices in its class. This makes it ideal for battery-powered wireless sensors and actuators for both Matter and Bluetooth applications. The SiXG302 is planned for customer sampling in 2026.

"Smart devices are becoming more complex, and designers are challenged to pack greater functionality into smaller spaces while maintaining energy efficiency," said Ross Sabolcik, Senior Vice President of Product Lines at Silicon Labs. "With the SiXG301 and upcoming SiXG302 families, we're delivering flexible, highly integrated solutions that enable next-generation IoT devices-whether they're plugged in or running on battery power."

The SiXG301 and SiXG302 families will initially include "M" devices for multiprotocol, the SiMG301 and SiMG302, and "B" devices optimized for Bluetooth LE communications, the SiBG301 and SiBG302.

By leveraging the 22 nm process node for all Series 3 devices, Silicon Labs is addressing the growing demand for more powerful and efficient far-edge devices across a wide range of IoT applications-from smart cities and industrial automation to healthcare, smart homes, and beyond. These new SoCs offer device makers a scalable, secure platform to create the next wave of innovative, high-performance IoT products.

Learn More About the Series 3 Platform at Works With 2025

To learn more about the Series 3 platform and how it is advancing wireless connectivity, visit:



Learn more about Series 3 Wireless Platform

Learn more about SiMG301 Learn more about SiBG301

Additionally, Silicon Labs will highlight the SiXG301 along with its portfolio of industry-leading innovations during the 2025 Works With conference series . This global event brings together industry experts to explore the best practices, emerging technologies, and transformative trends shaping the industry. The conference will be hosted across multiple international locations, with a virtual edition available for broader accessibility:



Works With Summit: October 1-2 in Austin, TX

Works With Shenzhen: October 23

Works With Bangalore: October 30 Works With Virtual: November 19-20

Learn more about Works With today.

About Silicon Labs Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers with the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at .

SOURCE Silicon Labs

