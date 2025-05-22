Thousands Protest In Athens Against Israeli Attacks On Gaza
According to police estimates, more than 3,000 people took part in the protest. Demonstrators chanted anti-war slogans, waved Palestinian flags, and held banners reading“Solidarity – Palestine Will Be Free” and“Wanted for Crimes Against Humanity,” the latter referring to Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for whom the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, has issued an arrest warrant.
The protest, held outside the Greek Parliament, was organised by the Palestinian Community in Greece and supported by left-wing political parties and labour unions. Participants called for“an immediate end to the bloodshed and the starving of children.”
“I can't stand by and watch all this atrocity,” said Aspasia, a 41-year-old private sector employee.
“As humans, we can only do one thing: be present. We came here to show our support for the people,” added George, a 20-year-old worker.
Earlier in the day, Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, spoke by phone with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Mustafa.
According to a statement from the Greek Foreign Ministry, Gerapetritis reiterated Greece's call for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.– NNN-AMNA
