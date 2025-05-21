Celebration Marks 80 Years Of Brazil-Lebanon Ties
According to information released by the association, the postmark features images of the Municipal Theater of Manaus and a temple from Baalbek. The former, also known as the Amazon Theater, is a cultural symbol of the state of Amazonas and preserves the memory of an important period in Brazil's history-the rubber boom. The city of Baalbek, a UNESCO World Heritage site that houses temple ruins, is a key tourist destination highlighting Lebanon's history.
The celebration organized by the Brazil-Lebanon Cultural Association will take place at Clube Atlético Monte Líbano at 8:30 PM, by invitation only, and will be followed by a cocktail reception. The exhibition dedicated to Brazil-Lebanon relations will be open for visits in the theater foyer of the club from June 4th to 11th and will later move to the Cultural Space of Conjunto Nacional, where it can be seen from July 24th to August 18th.
The initiative is supported by the Consulate General of Lebanon in São Paulo, Camil, the São Paulo Municipal Secretariat of International Relations, Conjunto Nacional, Correios, and the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ). More information can be obtained by contacting the association at ... .
From Lebanon to São Paulo state
