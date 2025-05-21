Arab Buyers Strike Deals At Brazil Footwear Show
One of the guests for the business rounds held at the fair was Muhammed Saheer, the purchasing manager of Jamjoom Fashion . The company is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. During this visit to Brazil, Saheer negotiated the import of footwear for Mihyar, a men's fashion brand with 55 stores in Saudi Arabia. The company has been importing Brazilian shoes since 2016, reduced purchases during the pandemic, and has resumed business in recent years. He traveled to Brazil in 2016 and last year, when he attended BFSHOW by invitation, which was repeated this year.
“The difference in Brazilian products lies in the high-quality leather, design, and innovation, which are very unique compared to what we see in other parts of the world,” Saheer told ANBA on Wednesday. He said that about two weeks ago he was in China, also negotiating footwear, and that the Brazilian product is superior.“That's why we've worked with Brazil for the past ten years,” he said.
During this visit to the country, he finalized the purchase of products from Brazilian brands such as Radamés and Andacco.“Last year, I was here at the fair and we closed deals worth nearly USD 250,000. I hope to grow by 100% this financial year,” he said.
Saheer said Brazil could become an even bigger trade partner for his company and footwear in the Gulf region. Saudi men wear traditional sandals called zubairi. The demand, he said, exceeds ten million pairs. Although the Gulf country manufactures the product, it does not meet full demand.“Brazil could be a great partner for this,” he told ANBA.Specific demand from Arab customers
For this type of footwear, there is even a“model”: Saudi Arabia's prince and prime minister, Mohammed bin Salman. The 39-year-old is seen as a symbol of renewal within the kingdom, and even the clothing he wears inspires local customers. In addition to him, football stars playing in Saudi Arabia also set trends in the country. One such example is striker Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.
Benevenuto Arantes, director of Andacco, one of Saheer's business partners, said the company takes into account the tastes of the countries that buy its footwear, and that among Arab customers there is strong demand for sandals.“We try to understand the culture to adapt the product to their needs. Since they wear the white garment [called thobe], the accessories that set them apart are a watch, a piece of jewelry, or their footwear. They are strongly influenced by the prince. He even provided us with the design [of his sandal],” he said.
The business coordinator at Abicalçados, Paola Pontin, said that bringing importers from various locations is a strategic move and a partnership between the Brazilian Footwear project and NürnbergMesse Brasil. This year, 175 importers from 30 countries attended, including four from Arab countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Libya, and Kuwait.“They came to do business, to buy. The trend is to have positive results,” Pontin said, noting that this edition of the fair had more importers than the previous one.“They contact us throughout the year asking to participate,” she added.
She added that, in addition to the design elements and quality Saheer mentioned as Brazil's advantages, the country stands out against international competitors for two other reasons: the wide variety of shoe models it offers and the producers' ability to meet specific demands.“This is a characteristic of our factories. We have everything from very large companies to small businesses that can customize orders,” she explained, referring to producers who can deliver volumes ranging from 10,000 pairs to just 200 pairs, depending on the client's needs.
