Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis 21 May 2025


2025-05-21 11:04:59
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Nikkei 225: ⬇️ Sell

– Nikkei 225 reversed from the resistance level 38280.00

– Likely to fall to support level 36000.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 38280.00 (former top of wave 4 from the start of this year).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 66.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, Shooting Star.



Given the strength of the resistance level 38280.00, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 36000.00.

