Bomb Threat At Gurugram Mini Secretariat Turns Out To Be Hoax, Temporary Evacuations Carried Out
The bomb threat was sent to the official email ID of the Deputy Commissioner. A bomb squad, police and other specialist teams thoroughly searched the secretariat complex, but it turned out to be a hoax , he said.
"The bomb scare expressed in the received email has been proven to be false and baseless. It was a rumour, but we do not take any situation lightly," DC Ajay Kumar said.
Ambulance, fire brigade and civil defence teams were alert during the searches.Also Read | Bomb scare on Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport
The secretariat building was temporarily evacuated at 2 pm, and after several hours of extensive searches, no suspicious object was found in the complex, he said.
"The safety of citizens is the administration's top priority. A cyber investigation is being conducted into the matter," the DC said. The administration is trying to identify who sent the threat email," he added. SKY SKY
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment