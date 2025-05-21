Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bomb Threat At Gurugram Mini Secretariat Turns Out To Be Hoax, Temporary Evacuations Carried Out

Bomb Threat At Gurugram Mini Secretariat Turns Out To Be Hoax, Temporary Evacuations Carried Out


2025-05-21 10:31:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gurugram, May 21, (PTI) Authorities temporarily evacuated people at the Gurugram Mini Secretariat after receiving a hoax bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Jaipur, Indore cricket stadiums receive bomb threat amid India–Pakistan tensions

The bomb threat was sent to the official email ID of the Deputy Commissioner. A bomb squad, police and other specialist teams thoroughly searched the secretariat complex, but it turned out to be a hoax , he said.

"The bomb scare expressed in the received email has been proven to be false and baseless. It was a rumour, but we do not take any situation lightly," DC Ajay Kumar said.

Ambulance, fire brigade and civil defence teams were alert during the searches.

Also Read | Bomb scare on Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport

The secretariat building was temporarily evacuated at 2 pm, and after several hours of extensive searches, no suspicious object was found in the complex, he said.

"The safety of citizens is the administration's top priority. A cyber investigation is being conducted into the matter," the DC said. The administration is trying to identify who sent the threat email," he added. SKY SKY

MENAFN21052025007365015876ID1109580036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search