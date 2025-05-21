Kerala Weather, May 22: Major Cities Continue To Witness Rainfall And Sticky Heat

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kerala Weather, May 22: Rain and humidity continue across major cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram. Temperatures remain high.

Kerala Weather, May 22 : The state of Kerala is already witnessing pre-monsoon conditions. Residents can expect another day of humidity and rainfall on Thursday. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 31.1°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 37.2°C

Kochi will see rain throughout the day. Due to increasing humidity, the day will feel hotter.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 31.1°C

Min Temperature: 24.4°C

Real Feel: 37.2°C

Similar to Kochi, Kozhikode will see on-and-off rainfall. Temperatures remain high, and discomfort from humidity will also be high.

Thiruvananthapuram

Maximum Temperature: 32.2°C

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 38.9°C

Trivandrum is expected to remain mostly cloudy with brief spells of rain. High humidity will make the day uncomfortable.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 31.6°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel: 37.8°C

Kollam will stay mostly overcast with occasional drizzles. Temperatures remain relatively stable, but the real feel is much higher due to dense humidity.