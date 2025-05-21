IPL 2025: RR Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi REVEALS Switching Off Phone For 4 Days; Here's Why

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed everyone's attention in the IPL with his remarkable talent, scoring a century in just 38 balls while chasing Punjab Kings' 210-run target. This achievement made him the youngest player to score a century in IPL history.

Even after Rajasthan Royals' IPL match ended, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's popularity continues to soar. In a candid conversation with his coach Rahul Dravid, he revealed receiving over 500 missed calls after scoring the century but is trying to stay focused.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star performer in the Royals' six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings as he led the side's 188-run chase with a brilliant knock of 57 off 33 balls at an impressive strike rate of 172.73 and formed a crucial 98-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson, who scored 41 off 31 balls.

Speaking to RR head coach Rahul Dravid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi expressed his happiness to see his hard work getting paid off.

"I've been preparing for cricket for the past 3-4 years, and my hard work has paid off. I've addressed my shortcomings, and what was once difficult is now easy. I understand the importance of focus and playing according to the team's needs," says Vaibhav said in a video posted by Indian Premier League on its Instagram handle.

The 14-year-old further added that he was forced to switch off the phone for four days after he received 500 missed calls following his record-breaking century.

"I received over 500 missed calls after my IPL century, so I switched off my phone for four days. People tried to contact me, but I don't enjoy being amidst crowds. I prefer being with my family and close friends." Vaibhav said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

After playing in the IPL, Vaibhav is preparing for his next cricket matches. Having already played 'Test' matches for India's Under-19 team, he will travel to England next month for five 50-over matches and three four-day matches against England's Under-19 team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi received advise from Rahul Dravid, who told him to work harder and develop new skills.

"Continue playing like this and train well. But remember, opponent bowlers will come better prepared next year. So, we must prepare harder, work diligently, and develop new skills," advises Rahul Dravid.