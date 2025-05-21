Panic On Indigo Flight As It Encounters Severe Hailstorm Near Srinagar, Lands Safely (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulence on Tuesday evening due to a sudden hailstorm near Srinagar. Flight 6E2142 was approaching Srinagar Airport when the pilot declared an emergency with Air Traffic Control. The hailstorm caused visible damage to the aircraft's nose cone and shook the cabin violently, as captured in a viral video showing hailstones striking the fuselage and passengers panicking.

Even amid the rough conditions, the pilot safely landed the plane at Srinagar Airport at 6:30 pm. All 227 passengers and crew were evacuated safely. IndiGo declared the aircraft“Aircraft on Ground” (AOG) for urgent maintenance and repairs. The airline confirmed that the crew followed protocols and the airport team assisted passengers after arrival.

An official from the Airports Authority of India stated,“IndiGo flight 6E2142, operating from Delhi to Srinagar, experienced adverse weather conditions, including a hailstorm. The pilot reported the emergency to air traffic control at Srinagar. Thankfully, all passengers and aircrew are safe.”

Despite the safe landing, the aircraft suffered considerable damage from the storm, leading IndiGo to classify it as“Aircraft on Ground” (AOG), meaning it has been grounded pending urgent inspection and repairs.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the flight encountered a sudden hailstorm while en route to Srinagar.“Our crew followed standard operating procedures, and the aircraft landed safely. The ground team at Srinagar Airport ensured that passengers were looked after, with their safety and comfort as top priority,” the airline said, adding that the aircraft will only return to service after thorough maintenance checks.

The hailstorm was part of a broader, sudden weather shift that swept through Delhi-NCR late Wednesday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, linked to an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

This abrupt weather event also led to the delay, diversion, or suspension of multiple flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, disrupting both domestic and international air traffic.