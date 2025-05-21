New chapter in China-LAC cooperation: Though oceans apart, kindred spirits remain connected

Nestled among three mountain ranges, Bogotá is among the world's most congested cities. On some roads, cars move even more slowly than pedestrians, and commutes of two to three hours are a daily reality. For several decades, the residents of Bogotá have longed for an efficient and convenient subway system.

In 2019, a Chinese consortium won the contract to build the Bogotá Metro Line 1 project. The Chinese team worked closely with the local teams to develop a construction plan that is not only safe and efficient, but also responsive to the needs of local communities and respects cultural heritage. Well aware that sustainable operations and maintenance depend on local expertise, two batches of young Colombian talents were selected for professional training in China. Paolo Martínez, whom we introduced earlier, is one of them.

Today, construction of the metro project is more than halfway complete; the metro line is expected to begin operating officially in 2028, benefiting about three million local residents and unlocking a horizon of new opportunities for Bogotá's future development.

While looking into the future, this May, new sparks have been added to the story between China and Colombia. Following the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, the two governments signed a cooperation plan for jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative. The two countries also signed documents to promote policy dialogue and exchanges of experience in areas concerning the macroeconomy, BRI cooperation, trade and investment, among others.

In recent years, China and Latin American and Caribbean countries have stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity and mutual support, continuously deepening political mutual trust. Powered by mutual benefit and win-win, both sides have been committed to boosting steady and long-term cooperation. The relations between China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries have entered a new phase marked by equal stances, mutual benefits, innovation, openness, and a people-centered approach.

In Peru, the Chancay Port, a flagship project of the BRI cooperation between China and Peru, is not only the first world-class deep-water port that features smart technology and green development in Latin America, but is also poised to establish a new land-sea transport corridor between Latin America and Asia. In Brazil, from soybeans and coffee to photovoltaic plants and satellites, the extensive cooperation with China spells "new" and "pragmatic." In Trinidad and Tobago, the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, a flagship BRI project between the two countries, has become the first eco-friendly light industrial park in Latin America with full 5G coverage. In Chile, over 90% of its cherries are exported to China, while nearly 98% of the country's products, including cherries, enjoy zero-tariff treatment under the two countries' bilateral free trade agreement.

People-to-people exchanges between China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries have grown increasingly frequent and earnest. From the cross-cultural exhibition showcasing dialogue between China's ancient Shu civilization and Peru's Inca civilization, to the joint archaeological exploration conducted by Chinese and Honduran experts, and the steadily rising number of exchange students between China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries, all these have been echoed in a Chinese poem: "True friendship knows no distance; even thousands of miles apart, we remain close neighbors." It is apparent that China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries are growing ever closer as friends and partners, bonded by their kindred spirits.

The world has every reason to look forward to a more enchanting new chapter in building a China-Latin America and Caribbean community with a shared future - one that will continue to be an exemplar of South-South Cooperation, while injecting a dose of stability and positivity into a turbulent world.

China Mosaic



New chapter in China-LAC cooperation: Though oceans apart, kindred spirits remain connected



SOURCE org