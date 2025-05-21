Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes EU Decision To Lift Economic Sanctions On Syria

2025-05-21 07:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait welcomes the European Union's decision to lift economic sanctions on the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry hailed the decision as an important step in building Syria's future and achieving Syrian people's aspirations for development and prosperity.
It emphasized Kuwait's solid support to the unity of the Syrian Arab Republic and its sovereignty over all its territories.
The Ministry underscored the importance of international community's solidarity with the Syrian people and the need for intensifying its humanitarian and development efforts to help them and alleviate their suffering. (end)
