Oroco Resource Corp. Announces Live Shareholder Townhall

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO; OTC: ORRCF) (“Oroco” or“the Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors, and members of the public to a live virtual Townhall hosted by the Company's Executive Chairman, Craig Dalziel, and President, Ian Graham.

The event will provide a timely update on the Company's latest developments and strategic vision for the Santo Tomás Copper Project, including permitting progress, community engagement, and the next steps in project advancement.

Townhall Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time

Registration:

During the Townhall, participants will have the opportunity to:

- Receive a direct update from Oroco's senior leadership

- Ask questions and engage in real-time dialogue

- Gain insight into the Company's current initiatives and long-term value strategy

This interactive opportunity to engage with management also reflects Oroco's commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and a more detailed understanding of the Company's pathway to value creation.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares“the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company's website and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at .

The Santo Tomás Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

For more information, please contact:

Craig Dalziel, Chairman

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: ...



