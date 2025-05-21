APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend On Common Shares
The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2025, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.
About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, .
