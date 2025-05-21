TABLE MOUNTAIN CASINO RESORT TO DEBUT RENOVATED SUKAI BAR & LOUNGE - FRESNO's NEW DESTINATION FOR ELEVATED EVENINGS

FRIANT, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Mountain Casino Resort is transforming its iconic 12th-floor Japanese restaurant, Sukai Teppanyaki, with the addition of an expanded rooftop bar and lounge that features indoor and outdoor seating, set to open Friday, May 23rd at 5 pm. Offering expertly crafted cocktails, traditional teppanyaki, and fresh sushi and poke, Sukai pairs its elevated menu with unmatched panoramic views of the Central Valley. Designed with sophistication and elegance, Sukai Bar & Lounge will offer cozy indoor lounge areas with sleek modern furnishings and soft lighting as well as intimate outdoor seating. The menu has been upgraded with a curated selection of specialty cocktails, small bites and elevated dishes. Positioned above our 110,000 sq. ft. gaming floor, this exciting new destination offers a much-needed elegant escape for guests seeking a refined dining and lounge experience.

"Our new Sukai Bar & Lounge on the 12th floor is a one of a kind, must experience space in the Central Valley. Stunning views meet expertly crafted cocktails. Whether you're here for a business meeting or simply enjoying an evening out, come join us. The rooftop experience with the rolling hills and beautiful landscape will definitely impress." Casino Board Chairman Scottie Burrough.

Table Mountain Casino Resort is continuously striving to set new standards in hospitality. In preparation for the launch, wait staff will undergo advanced training to deliver impeccable service and recommendations. Reservations are highly recommended at tmcasino/sukai. Sukai Bar and Lounge is open to guests 21 and over. Sukai Teppanyaki is located on the 12th floor of Table Mountain Casino Resort. Operating hours are Sunday through Wednesday from 4 pm to 10 pm, and Thursday through Saturday from 5 pm to 11 pm Happy Hour is offered Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 pm to 6 pm and Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm. With a 91-person capacity, don't miss out on a one-of-a-kind experience in the Central Valley!

Table Mountain Casino Resort is owned and operated by Table Mountain Rancheria who actively supports many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the Central Valley community. Table Mountain Casino Resort is open 24 hours daily. For more information visit .

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino Resort

