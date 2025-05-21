Car Wash Advisory Advises Express Car Wash Colorado On Sale To Club Car Wash

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The transaction includes Express Car Wash Colorado's full portfolio of express exterior tunnel car wash sites located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The acquisition further expands Club Car Wash's footprint in the Mountain West region and reflects the continued demand for high-quality, multi-site platforms in attractive growth markets.

Express Car Wash Colorado established itself as a premium express car wash provider, known for its exceptional customer experience and commitment to operational excellence. The portfolio's strategic locations, strong membership base, and consistent performance attracted significant interest from a variety of strategic and financial acquirers.

Car Wash Advisory LLC acted as the sole and exclusive sell-side investment banking advisor to Express Car Wash Colorado throughout the transaction process.

"We were honored to represent the team at Express Car Wash Colorado on this transaction," said Harry Caruso, Founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory. "This portfolio is a testament to what can be achieved with operational excellence and thoughtful site development, and we're thrilled to have helped deliver a successful outcome."

"This was a significant decision for us after years of building Express Car Wash Colorado, and we couldn't be happier with how the process unfolded. Car Wash Advisory brought a deep understanding of the industry, a strategic process, and top-tier execution from start to finish. Their guidance, integrity, and commitment were invaluable - and they delivered exactly the result we were hoping for," said Jason Van Kooten, Co-Owner of Express Car Wash Colorado.

About Car Wash Advisory

Car Wash Advisory LLC is the leading investment bank dedicated exclusively to the car wash industry. The firm provides sell-side M&A advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory services to operators and owners of car wash businesses nationwide.

About Express Car Wash Colorado

Express Car Wash Colorado was a locally owned and operated express exterior car wash platform based in Colorado Springs. Owned by three local partners, the business grew to include three strategically located sites known for their modern tunnels, strong membership base, and consistent operational performance. Express Car Wash Colorado built a reputation for delivering a fast, high-quality car wash experience with exceptional customer value.

