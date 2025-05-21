403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on June 17, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.
Bryan A. Hanley
CompX also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 21, 2025, its stockholders:
- elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Terri L. Herrington, Scott C. James, Ann Manix, Gina A. Norris, Michael S. Simmons and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one-year term; and
- adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual stockholder meeting.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
* * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment