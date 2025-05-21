Human-I-T Condemns Continued Delays In Critical Broadband Funding

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The BEAD program, a cornerstone of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocated $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access across the country. However, continued political maneuvering in Washington is preventing this crucial funding from reaching the communities that need it most.

"It is time we put the needs of all Americans first into action," Gabe Middleton, Human-I-T CEO

"This isn't a bureaucratic game; it's a matter of survival for millions of Americans," said Gabe Middleton, Co-Founder and CEO of Human-I-T. "Every day Congress delays, we are leaving money on the table, hindering innovation and preventing millions of Americans from fully participating in the 21st-century economy. These delays in Washington are jeopardizing the future of millions looking to work and contribute to the American economy. This continued obstruction disproportionately harms already marginalized communities robbing them of the tools they need to overcome economic hardship."

Human-I-T emphasizes that access to reliable, high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a vital lifeline for communities, enabling access to critical resources and facilitating recovery and resilience in the face of economic challenges and natural disasters. Connectivity empowers individuals to access education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, while also enabling communities to maintain social bonds, participate in civic life, and rebuild in the aftermath of crises.

"For too long, vulnerable populations-low-income households, rural residents, and seniors-have been systematically denied the essential tools for economic participation," continued Middleton. "Let's call this pause what it is: A deliberate retrogressive attack by bureaucratic parties that prefer to drag their feet out of cowardice instead of moving swiftly to better our country and its citizens. It is time we put the needs of all Americans first into action."

Human-I-T calls for an immediate and decisive resolution to the funding impasse, urging policymakers to prioritize the needs of underserved communities and release the BEAD funds without further delay.

