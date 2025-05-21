Jones Walker Welcomes Jay O'brien As Litigation Partner In Baton Rouge

Jay is a seasoned litigator who helps clients prevent and resolve complex commercial and regulatory disputes. He has extensive trial experience handling billion-dollar class-action, multijurisdictional, and other bet-the-company disputes for clients facing high-profile litigation with substantial financial and reputational consequences. Over the course of his career, Jay has successfully argued more than 100 federal and state appellate cases.

"I am pleased to join Jones Walker's litigation group, a team whose depth and breadth will enhance my ability to effectively address client challenges," Jay said.

He represents clients from a broad range of industries and has particular experience advising major energy, oil and gas, and pipeline companies - including some of the world's largest producers, refiners, and distributors - on matters involving traditional, renewable, and alternative fuel sources. In addition to his energy clients, Jay advises private equity groups, investors, large banks, and other lenders. He has handled a number of cases involving bank lending practices, promissory notes, trusts, personal and corporate guarantees, and commercial, residential, and multiuse real estate development.

Jay also has represented governmental bodies, municipalities, and nonprofit litigants in a range of matters involving education, public bid law, and healthcare. Drawing on his extensive network of former and current business, political, and community leaders, he is able to make effective connections that help his clients navigate complex issues directly and efficiently.

