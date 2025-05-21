3 Roads Communications, Inc. Wins Four Telly Awards
3 Roads award-winning productions are...
SILVER & BRONZE TELLY
The House on Jonathan Street
thehouseonjonathanstreet
A one hour Public TV documentary detailing African-American history in Hagerstown, Maryland. Watch promo .
Categories:
General-DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
General-Documentary: Long Form (Above 40 Minutes)
SILVER TELLY
Baltimore Thrive
A video advocating for a more equitable property tax system to help solve Baltimore's "vacant" problem.
Categories: Environmental, Social & Governance
SILVER TELLY
Heartly House
A video promoting Heartly House, an organization in Frederick County that provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and more.
Category: General-Not-For-Profit
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. There were more than 12,000 submissions for the awards globally.
3 Roads Communications, Inc. is an Emmy Award-winning TV production company headquartered outside Washington, DC in Frederick, Maryland. 3 Roads has produced hundreds of hours of content for national and international distribution, and is in production on a documentary about Frederick, Maryland, entitled InSpired ( frederickinspired ), which will be broadcast this year.
3 Roads Communications, Inc. ∙ 118 E Church St. ∙ Frederick, MD 21701
Tel: 703-786-5678 ∙
SOURCE 3 Roads Communications
