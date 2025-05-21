Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Roads Communications, Inc. Wins Four Telly Awards

2025-05-21 03:45:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The diversity of the projects that we won the awards for are a testament to the range and skill of our staff," said Russ Hodge, President of 3 Roads. Our winning projects ranged from a one-hour documentary about African American history in Hagerstown, Maryland (double winner The House on Jonathan Street ), to a video advocating for a more equitable property tax system to help solve Baltimore's "vacant" problem ( Baltimore Thrive ), to a fundraising video for domestic and sexual prevention organization ( Heartly House ).

3 Roads award-winning productions are...

SILVER & BRONZE TELLY

The House on Jonathan Street
 thehouseonjonathanstreet

A one hour Public TV documentary detailing African-American history in Hagerstown, Maryland. Watch promo .

Categories:
General-DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
General-Documentary: Long Form (Above 40 Minutes)

SILVER TELLY

Baltimore Thrive
 A video advocating for a more equitable property tax system to help solve Baltimore's "vacant" problem.

Categories: Environmental, Social & Governance

SILVER TELLY

Heartly House
 A video promoting Heartly House, an organization in Frederick County that provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and more.

Category: General-Not-For-Profit

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. There were more than 12,000 submissions for the awards globally.

3 Roads Communications, Inc. is an Emmy Award-winning TV production company headquartered outside Washington, DC in Frederick, Maryland. 3 Roads has produced hundreds of hours of content for national and international distribution, and is in production on a documentary about Frederick, Maryland, entitled InSpired ( frederickinspired ), which will be broadcast this year.

3 Roads Communications, Inc. ∙ 118 E Church St. ∙ Frederick, MD 21701
Tel: 703-786-5678 ∙

SOURCE 3 Roads Communications

MENAFN21052025003732001241ID1109579373

