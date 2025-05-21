New Study Reveals Over 20% Rise in US Car Insurance Costs



Since 2020, car insurance premiums have increased by more than 20% : This surge is attributed to a confluence of factors, including a rise in accidents, escalating repair costs, and a greater incidence of vehicle theft. As detailed in a CheapInsurance article " Why Your Car Insurance Rates Aren't Going Down ," inflation, labor shortages, and the incorporation of advanced vehicle technology have further exacerbated the problem.

The expansion of coverage offered by car insurance policies has also contributed to higher costs : Modern policies frequently include features such as telematics-based pricing and comprehensive climate-related damage coverage, exceeding the scope of policies from five years prior. This enhanced protection, however, comes at a premium. In certain areas, the annual cost of full coverage insurance in 2024 surpassed $2,000, with Louisiana exhibiting higher average prices than New York.

Consumer Sentiment Varies by Income : Lower-income households are feeling the burden most, with many reporting they now shop for new quotes every 6–12 months-up from once every 2–3 years pre-pandemic. While regular comparison shopping is a crucial tactic for saving, lower-income households feel forced to do it more regularly. Affordable Options Still Exist : Even with rate hikes, CheapInsurance's recent market data shows that competitive policies remain available-especially for drivers who compare quotes, explore discounts, and adjust coverage levels to match their risk profile.

"Car insurance isn't getting cheaper-but being informed can help consumers beat the trend," said Fausto Bucheli, Founder & President at CheapInsurance. "We've found that most drivers are overpaying simply because they haven't re-quoted their policy in over a year. With rising costs, it's more important than ever to be proactive."

Consumers Can Save Money - With a Little Effort

Even with rate hikes, CheapInsurance's recent market data shows that competitive policies remain available. Drivers willing to do a bit of work can identify the factors raising their insurance costs and take practical steps, from comparison shopping quotes and applying for discounts to adjusting their coverage levels and even negotiating with their insurer, can successfully lower their premiums .

