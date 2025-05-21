Community Efforts Shine: Student Volunteers Raise 1,230 Lbs Of Pet Food For C.A.R.E.4Paws And Families In Need

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Student volunteer Ava Vasquez has just wrapped up her fourth annual pet food drive at Santa Barbara's Vieja Valley Elementary, raising an impressive 1,230 lbs of pet food for C.A.R.E.4Paws ' Companion Pet Assistance program. This year's effort saw a boost from last year's total of 1,220 lbs, thanks to the hard work of Ava, the Vieja Valley Student Council, as well as Ava's friend and former student Luccia Macaluso.Ava, now a senior at San Marcos High School, expressed her passion for community service:“During the pandemic years, I volunteered at mobile veterinary clinic, handing out pet food. I saw how appreciative the families were, and I thought it would be a really good project to start and also to inspire other students to get involved to help those in need.”Over the past 16 years, has diligently worked to support low-income, senior, disabled, and unhoused community members by providing access to critical services, such as veterinary care, spays/neuters, and pet food. Since the pandemic began, the organization has distributed more than six million pet meals, demonstrating the vital connection between families and their pets.You can help further support local pet families by shopping our Amazon and Chewy wish lists , which allow you to donate pet food and supplies directly to our program. Donations can also be made at care4paws/help .###Aboutfor Community Awareness, Resources & Education-works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. Its critical services include free and low-cost spays/neuters, veterinary care and vaccine events in mobile veterinary clinics; distribution of pet food and supplies; support for pet families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven; and Paws Up For Pets humane education. has worked in Santa Barbara County since 2009, and in 2022, the nonprofit expanded its mobile clinic services to San Luis Obispo County. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit care4paws. Follow us on Facebook at @care4paws, YouTube @care4paws, Instagram @care4pawsSB, and LinkedIn @care4paws-inc.

