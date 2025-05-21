403
Burning Beyond Control: Amazon Faces Historic Destruction Ahead Of Climate Summit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A comprehensive report released Wednesday by the World Resources Institute and the University of Maryland reveals unprecedented forest loss in the Amazon during 2024.
The destruction stems primarily from massive wildfires fueled by the worst drought ever recorded in the region. Global tropical forest loss surged 80% compared to 2023, reaching 6.7 million hectares-an area roughly the size of Panama.
Brazil suffered the greatest losses worldwide with 2.8 million hectares destroyed, marking a dramatic reversal after initial progress under President Lula's administration.
For the first time in recorded history, fires emerged as the primary cause of tropical forest loss. This represents a troubling milestone for the naturally humid ecosystem that traditionally resists burning.
Approximately 66% of Brazil's forest loss came from fires, a sixfold increase from the previous year. The Brazilian government faces mounting challenges as it prepares to host the COP3 climate summit in Belém.
Recent data shows deforestation in the Amazon increased 18% between August 2024 and March 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier, with 229,000 hectares cleared.
André Lima, secretary for Deforestation Control at Brazil's Ministry of Environment, acknowledged the crisis requires new approaches. "This is unprecedented, which means we have to adapt all our policies to a new reality," he stated.
Deforestation and Fires in the Amazon
The Lula administration has achieved a 45% reduction in illegal deforestation over the past two years compared to the Bolsonaro era. However, these gains have been overshadowed by the surge in climate-fueled fires.
More than 22,000 fires erupted in the Amazon between January and July 2024 alone. Indigenous territories faced particularly severe impacts.
Fires on these lands increased 39% between 2023 and 2024, destroying over 1.3 million hectares despite nominal federal protections. This devastation highlights governance failures in the region.
Economic factors complicate conservation efforts. Rod Taylor, global forests director at WRI, noted a fundamental challenge: "More money is made by deforesting forests than by keeping them standing."
The crisis extends beyond Brazil. Bolivia surpassed the Democratic Republic of Congo as the second-highest country for tropical forest loss, experiencing a 200% increase driven by drought, wildfires, and government-incentivized agricultural expansion.
Southeast Asian nations bucked the global trend. Malaysia, Laos, and Indonesia recorded double-digit reductions in primary forest loss through effective domestic conservation policies and private sector engagement.
As Brazil approaches its role hosting the "forest COP" in November, the country faces intense scrutiny. The government must reconcile its climate commitments with the reality of a forest ecosystem increasingly vulnerable to climate change and economic pressures.
