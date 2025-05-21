Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Concluded Working Visit To Hungary

President Ilham Aliyev Concluded Working Visit To Hungary


2025-05-21 03:06:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to Hungary on May 21.

According to Azernews , a guard of honor was arranged at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by officials.

MENAFN21052025000195011045ID1109579204

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search