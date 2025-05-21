Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Assistant FM: Kuwait Is Key Partner For Int'l Orgs In Fighting Human Trafficking


2025-05-21 03:03:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has reaffirmed its commitment to human rights and international partnerships, particularly in combating human trafficking.
Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah reiterated Kuwait's stance in statements to KUNA after a meeting with UNODC Executive Director Ghada Wali in Vienna.
They discussed enhancing cooperation between Kuwait and the UN to tackle organized crime and human trafficking.
Sheikha Jawaher noted Kuwait's key legislative measures for addressing these issues and emphasized the significance of Kuwait's membership in the UN Human Rights Council as a platform to support humanitarian causes and strengthen its global presence. (end)
