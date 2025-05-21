123Invent Inventor Develops New Outdoor Barbecue Grill (FJK-308)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an outdoor cooking unit that would combine the functions of a gas grill and rotisserie," said an inventor, from Upper Marlboro, Md., "so I invented the 2 IN 1 GRILL. My design could contribute to better tasting food and a more enjoyable outdoor meal."

The invention provides a combination grill and rotisserie to cook meats and other foods outdoors. In doing so, it can be used to grill chicken, burgers, veggies, steak, seafood, etc. It also offers a convenient way to evenly cook meats with slow rotations. As a result, it saves time and effort. Additionally, the invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use.

The 2 IN 1 GRILL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Rozan Gillis at 754-368-2431 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

