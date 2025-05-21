123Invent Inventor Develops New Outdoor Barbecue Grill (FJK-308)
PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an outdoor cooking unit that would combine the functions of a gas grill and rotisserie," said an inventor, from Upper Marlboro, Md., "so I invented the 2 IN 1 GRILL. My design could contribute to better tasting food and a more enjoyable outdoor meal."
The invention provides a combination grill and rotisserie to cook meats and other foods outdoors. In doing so, it can be used to grill chicken, burgers, veggies, steak, seafood, etc. It also offers a convenient way to evenly cook meats with slow rotations. As a result, it saves time and effort. Additionally, the invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use.
The 2 IN 1 GRILL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Rozan Gillis at 754-368-2431 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment