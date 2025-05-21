Israel Corp. Reports Results For First Quarter Of 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025.

Selected Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2025:



$m Q 1 /2 5 Q 1 / 24 ILCO share in ICL profit 40 48 ILCO share in Prodalim profit - - Amortization of excess cost in held companies (2) (1) Financing income, G&A and other expenses at ILCO headquarter level (5) (1) Tax income of ILCO Headquarters 2 16 Net profit to company's shareholders 35 62







Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level[1]

As of March 31, 2025, total financial liabilities were $723 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $781 million of which $10[2] million are pledged deposits.

Net cash[1] as of March 31, 2025, totaled $21 million. The net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which increases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $37 million. As of December 31, 2025, the net cash was $126 million.

Additional updates

On March 5, 2025, ILCO completed the investment agreement with Prodalim Investments Ltd, ("Prodalim"), dated January 21, 2025, after the completion of the transaction, ILCO holds approximately 27.5% of Prodalim's share capital, on a fully diluted basis. Prodalim is a private company, incorporated in Israel, which is engaged in creating natural solutions for various industries. Its products include concentrates, flavors and fragrances, beverage bases and other natural functional ingredients. In addition, Prodalim is developing innovative activities focused on the emerging world of the de-alcoholization of alcoholic beverages*

On March 27, 2025, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the sum of $15m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy announced in January 2023. The record date was April 9, 2025, and the payment date was April 21, 2025.

ILCO financial results of ILCO are mainly affected by the results of its investees. For more details see detailed financial report.

ILCO Total Assets, Net

$m 31/03/2025 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value) 3,186 Prodalim (book value) 118 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value) 44 Other[3] 16 Total Assets 3,364 ILCO's Net Cash 21 Total Assets, net 3,385

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, ILCO announced its updated strategy, ILCO plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. ILCO plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to ILCO updated Strategy Presentation

ILCO strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

ILCO current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE:ICL , TASE:ICL), c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB:AKVA) and 27.5% in Prodalim (on a fully diluted basis).

ILCO is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at .

Please also see ILCO company website for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] Following the end of the quarter, the balance is $8m

[3] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP).

