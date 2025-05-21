TSX Silver Miner Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) Gains Over 13% On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks issues a trading and news alert for Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V: APGO ) (OTCQB: APGOF ) Frankfurt: 6ZF0). Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions.

The stock closed at $0.3700, up 0.0450 gaining 13.85% on volume of 710,113 on the TSX in yesterday's trading session The company issued news it has acquired 2,215 hectares ("ha") of highly prospective claims contiguous to its Waterloo property at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or "Calico Project"). The newly acquired claims herein referred to as the Mule claims comprise 415 lode mining claims, and have been acquired from LAC Exploration LLC ("LAC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC), who were the previous operators of the property. Preliminary mapping and sampling conducted by the prior operator of the Mule claims identified several high-grade silver targets, which will be evaluated as part of Apollo's future exploration planning.

In addition, a mapping and sampling program was recently completed at the Burcham gold prospect area in the southwest region of the Waterloo property (see news release dated February 12, 2025). This program confirmed the importance of the Calico fault system with respect to controls on the silver ("Ag)" and gold ("Au") mineralization in the area and has identified the potential for copper ("Cu"), zinc ("Zn") and lead ("Pb") mineralization associated with stratabound and mantos lenses.

Full news

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

