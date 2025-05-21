Peter Singer Named To The Inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy List

Founder of The Life You Can Save and philosopher named as top 100 most influential leaders in philanthropy

SEATTLE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME named Peter Singer, founder of The Life You Can Save , to its inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthrop , a list recognizing the most influential people shaping the future of giving. Singer, a moral philosopher and professor of bioethics, is widely credited with sparking the global effective altruism movement.

Singer's 2009 book, titled The Life You Can Save - and the nonprofit organization of the same name - have helped redirect hundreds of millions of dollars to the most cost-effective charities working to alleviate extreme poverty globally.

"This recognition by TIME is not just an honor for me - it's a spotlight on the power of effective giving," said Singer. "It shows that by using evidence and reason, we can have an extraordinary impact on the lives of people living in poverty."

Singer was named to TIME100 Philanthropy for revolutionizing modern philanthropy, on top of an extensive library of published work spanning 50 books and hundreds of essays. As the originator of effective altruism, Singer has redefined philanthropy through a moral framework emphasizing measurable impact and cost-effectiveness, bringing the most funds to the causes that will bring about the greatest change.

His work has inspired a new generation of donors, researchers, and nonprofit leaders to think more with their head over their heart, redirecting billions in charitable dollars to the world's most urgent and solvable problems, specifically working to end extreme poverty in sub-Saharan Africa . The Life You Can Save surpassed $100 million in donations in 2024, ten years after Singer founded the organization.

"Peter's work has inspired countless individuals to rethink what it means to give effectively," said Jessica La Mesa, co-CEO of The Life You Can Save. "We are honored to carry forward his vision by connecting donors with high-impact giving opportunities, truly changing lives through this organization."

The TIME100 Philanthropy list debuts in 2025 as an extension of the iconic TIME100, spotlighting leaders whose work fundamentally reshapes how capital, compassion, and community intersect.

The full list will appear in the June 9, 2025 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 30. To see the full list of the 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy now, visit time/time100-philanthropy .

The Life You Can Save was founded to promote high-impact philanthropy, meaning giving that is research-based and cost-effective. Its mission is to improve the lives of people living in poverty by changing the way people think about and donate to charity. The team at The Life You Can Save does research to develop a list of recommended nonprofits delivering high-impact interventions across all of the dimensions of poverty. The Life You Can Save works to raise awareness of and connect donors with its recommended giving opportunities to increase the impact of giving. Through research and funds, The Life You Can Save offers a simplified donating process for individuals who want to maximize their impact in uplifting people experiencing extreme poverty.

Learn more about high-impact philanthropy at thelifeyoucansave .

