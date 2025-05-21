403
Dax Forecast Today 21/05: Continues To See Buyers (Video)
- The DAX initially pulled back during the trading session on Tuesday, but we've seen more strength pull into this market and we are now above the crucial 24,000 level. At this point, I think it's pretty clear that the DAX is in a strong uptrend. I don't think that changes anytime soon. And in fact, the session on Tuesday has driven home the point that if we do drop there are going to be buyers based on the measured move of this consolidation area, which we actually sliced right through, you should be looking at a move to about 24,500 euros.
