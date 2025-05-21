403
Natural Gas Forecast Today 21/05: Continues Recover (Video)
- You can see natural gas has been a little bit positive during the trading session here on Tuesday, but this is a continuation of a massive move higher on Monday. Quite frankly, I look at this as an opportunity to start shorting again, but I don't have a signal yet. I'm looking for signs of exhaustion at the end of the day. If there is an exhaustive daily candlestick, I'm more than willing to start shorting. I'd be paying close attention to the 50 day EMA currently right around the $3.55 level in the front contract. And then after that, I'd pay close attention to $3.65 where the previous uptrend line coincides and has in fact offered some trouble for natural gas.
