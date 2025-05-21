Pronotary Expands Remote Online Notarization Services To Five New States

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ProNotary today announced the expansion of its Remote Online Notarization (RON) platform into five new states: Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. This milestone allows ProNotary to offer its streamlined, secure digital notarization services to more professionals across the country.







Image caption: ProNotary – remote online notarization.

“With traditional overnight shipping, firms can spend thousands per month just to move paperwork,” said Sam McGuffie, Co-Founder of ProNotary.“ProNotary eliminates that overhead-making it faster, more secure, and easier to complete notarizations from anywhere.”

Used by real estate agents, law firms, lenders, and financial institutions, ProNotary offers a modern solution to an outdated process.

Key benefits include:



Instant document uploads

Real-time ID verification

Encrypted video signing sessions Immediate access to completed notarizations

In high-volume environments, the savings are significant – firms processing 50 signings per month can spend up to $4,000 on courier fees alone. ProNotary replaces that cost with an elegant, compliant online alternative.

About ProNotary:

ProNotary is a secure Remote Online Notarization platform trusted by legal, financial, and notary professionals nationwide. With robust compliance tools, seamless onboarding, and support for multi-party signings, ProNotary simplifies the notarization process while improving turnaround times and client satisfaction.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Katie Tremulis

...

News Source: ProNotary