Pronotary Expands Remote Online Notarization Services To Five New States
Image caption: ProNotary – remote online notarization.
“With traditional overnight shipping, firms can spend thousands per month just to move paperwork,” said Sam McGuffie, Co-Founder of ProNotary.“ProNotary eliminates that overhead-making it faster, more secure, and easier to complete notarizations from anywhere.”
Used by real estate agents, law firms, lenders, and financial institutions, ProNotary offers a modern solution to an outdated process.
Key benefits include:
-
Instant document uploads
Real-time ID verification
Encrypted video signing sessions
Immediate access to completed notarizations
In high-volume environments, the savings are significant – firms processing 50 signings per month can spend up to $4,000 on courier fees alone. ProNotary replaces that cost with an elegant, compliant online alternative.
About ProNotary:
ProNotary is a secure Remote Online Notarization platform trusted by legal, financial, and notary professionals nationwide. With robust compliance tools, seamless onboarding, and support for multi-party signings, ProNotary simplifies the notarization process while improving turnaround times and client satisfaction.
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
Katie Tremulis
...
News Source: ProNotary
