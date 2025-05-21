FDA Narrows COVID-19 Vaccine Access To High-Risk Groups

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a significant shift in its COVID-19 vaccination policy, limiting routine approval of annual booster shots to individuals aged 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions that increase the risk of severe illness. This marks a departure from the previous approach that recommended annual vaccinations for all individuals over six months of age.

Under the new guidelines, healthy individuals between the ages of six months and 64 will require randomized, controlled clinical trials to assess the benefits and risks of updated vaccines before approval. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and vaccine regulator Dr. Vinay Prasad emphasized the need for evidence-based decisions, citing uncertainty about the benefits of repeated vaccination for this demographic. They noted that the U.S. has been more aggressive than other high-income countries in recommending COVID-19 boosters.

The policy change has implications for vaccine manufacturers, who will now need to conduct more extensive clinical trials for updated vaccines targeting healthy individuals under 65. Experts like Dr. David Boulware have expressed skepticism about the willingness of vaccine makers to pursue these costly trials. Despite this, companies such as Moderna and Pfizer have reiterated their commitment to collaborating with the FDA.

Critics of the new policy argue that it could reduce vaccine availability and coverage, particularly for children and underserved populations. The American Academy of Pediatrics and other experts have raised concerns that the shift may undermine public confidence in vaccines and ethical standards. Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, questioned the practicality of determining high-risk status at the point of care, suggesting that the policy could make vaccines less insurable and less accessible.

The FDA's decision aligns the U.S. more closely with selective European models, where COVID-19 boosters are recommended primarily for older adults and high-risk individuals. This approach reflects a broader reassessment of the universal vaccination policy, considering increased population immunity and the lower current severity of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to review and potentially update its recommendations in June. The FDA's move has sparked debate about the appropriate balance between ensuring public health and maintaining individual access to vaccines.

