Cooperative Or Credit Union Linked To Suntracs Has Been Audited Since 2022, Reports IPACOOP -
IPACOOP Orders the SUNTRACS Credit Union to Close due to Suspected Money Laundering
The Panamanian Autonomous Cooperative Institute (IPACOOP) ordered the closure of the cooperative of the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (SUNTRACS). This was announced at a press conference on May 20, 2025, from the Presidency of the Republic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment