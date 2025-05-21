Cooperative Or Credit Union Linked To Suntracs Has Been Audited Since 2022, Reports IPACOOP

The Panamanian Autonomous Cooperative Institute (IPACOOP) ordered the closure of the cooperative of the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (SUNTRACS). This was announced at a press conference on May 20, 2025, from the Presidency of the Republic.

